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'No contact, no connection': Rajesh Exports chief says LIC bought stocks from open market

Mehta made it clear that neither he nor other promoters were responsible for LIC's massive holding.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 10:51 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 10:51 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsLICStock market

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