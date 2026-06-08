'No contact, no connection': Rajesh Exports chief says LIC bought stocks from open market

<p>Amid growing pressure and controversy, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajesh%20exports">Rajesh Exports</a> Chairman Rajesh Mehta distanced himself from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lic">Life Insurance Company's</a> (LIC) investment decisions, saying ordinary retail shareholders stand to gain regardless of how the situation plays out.</p><p>"LIC has not purchased the shares yesterday or last year. LIC's purchases are over a period of time, approximately 20 years. These shares have been taken by LIC from the open market, from the stock market," Mehta told <em>PTI</em> in an interview.</p><p>LIC holds 10.80 per cent stake in Rajesh Exports currently. Mehta made it clear that neither he nor other promoters were responsible for LIC's massive holding. </p>.'Instructions from ruling ecosystem?' Congress questions LIC's 10.8% stake in Rajesh Exports that is under SEBI lens.<p>"No promoter has ever sold his shares to LIC. The company has never made any placement to LIC. By the buying of shares by LIC, the company or the promoters have never benefited in any manner," he said, adding that the company had no relationship or knowledge about LIC's investment decisions. </p><p>"We don't even know where LIC's office is. We have no contact, no connection. This decision of buying shares through the secondary market is their own decision in a prudent commercial manner," he said. </p><p>Despite a nose dive in the company's stock price, Mehta expressed confidence based on his own assessment that LIC had not yet slipped into the red on its position.</p><p>The stock price of the company has slumped over 14 per cent since June 3 and hit a lower circuit limit of Rs 94.50 on Monday. </p><p>"Even today, at these pathetic rates and lower rates also, according to my understanding, LIC has still not lost money. This accumulated price, I believe, I have not seen it. I believe this accumulated price still supports," he said.</p><p>"Even if LIC has lost money, and this is the most important statement which I am giving for the first time, who is the counter-gainer? If somebody loses, somebody has to gain. Who is the counterpart who has gained? It is the common Indian public." "They have taken the shares from the common Indian public, who have benefited. What is wrong with that? Are the people who are speaking against this, against the benefit of the common Indian public?" he pointed out.</p><p>Mehta dismissed the possibility of destabilisation of Rajesh Exports in case LIC exits the company, saying any sell-off is an opportunity for retail buyers.</p><p>"If they are able to sell, let them sell. Let the public buy back.... It is the public which has benefited in this, not the company or the promoter," he said.</p><p>LIC, India's largest institutional investor, has not commented on its position in Rajesh Exports or its future investment strategy with respect to the stock.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>