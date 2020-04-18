No decision yet to resume flight operations, Aviation Minister clarifies

Air India on Saturday announced it has opened bookings on select domestic and international routes from May 4 and June 1, respectively, only to be told off by the government.

"The Ministry of Civil Aviation clarifies that so far no decision has been taken to open domestic or international operations. Airlines are advised to open their bookings only after a decision in this regard has been taken by the Government," Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

Puri's remarks came hours after Air India had announced the sale of tickets for domestic and international travel.

"Bookings for select domestic flights for travel from May 4, 2020, and for international flights for travel from June 1, 2020 onwards are open,” the national air carrier had said adding that it was constantly reviewing the global situation due to the COVID-19 outbreak

All scheduled commercial domestic and international passenger flights have been suspended till the midnight of May 3 owing to the nation-wide lockdown to arrest the spread of COVID-19.

India had banned international flights for a week from March 22 to restrict travel amid the coronavirus pandemic. Domestic flights were also banned two days later on March 24.