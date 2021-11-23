No escape like home: Ford Canada celebrates Diwali

For the 2 million-strong South Asian community in Canada, Ford celebrated the festival of lights in a video for its latest Ford Escape SUV.

The video shows a woman driving to London from Toronto to visit her father on the occasion of Diwali with her family. The father and daughter reunite after two years, invoking the message that "there’s no escape like home”.

The video was shot in Toronto and scored by Indian composer Aditya Ashok.