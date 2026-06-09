No layoffs but 'day is not far when TCS will have half a million AI agents in workforce': Chairman N Chandrasekaran

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tata-consultancy-services">Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)</a> chairman <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/n-chandrasekaran">N Chandrasekaran</a> on Tuesday said that the company expects hiring across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/it-sector">IT sector</a> to slow down as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">artificial intelligence (AI)</a> becomes a bigger part of the workforce. </p>.<p>Speaking at the company's annual general meeting, Chandrasekaran said the future workforce at TCS would include an equal number of employees and AI agents working together.</p>.<p>The chairman said, "If the company has half a million <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/employees">employees</a>, the day is not far when the company will have half a million AI agents," adding that human employees and AI systems would jointly shape the company’s future operations.</p>.<p>India’s $315-billion IT industry has been facing concerns over the impact of AI on its traditional labour-intensive <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/business">business</a> model. At the same time, global geopolitical uncertainties have also affected client demand, leading to slower hiring across the sector.</p>.TCS signs AI powered services transformation deal with Canada Life.<p>Chandrasekaran clarified that TCS is not planning layoffs, but said hiring would reduce as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/automation">automation</a> increases. The company had cut more than 12,000 jobs last July, while its overall headcount declined by over 23,000 during the financial year ended March 2026.</p>.<p>He said AI agents would increasingly take over some tasks currently performed by employees, not only at TCS but across the wider technology industry.</p>.<p>“Some of the work being done will go to AI agents. That will be the nature of the transition that we have to go through not only as a company, as an industry, and as a country,” he said.</p>.<p>However, Chandrasekaran also noted that AI adoption would create new opportunities and job roles as companies adjust to changing ways of working.</p>.<p>The remarks are being closely watched as TCS is India’s largest IT company by both market capitalisation and employee strength.</p>.TCS launches new business unit to help firms build AI-native GCCs.<p>TCS shares have fallen more than 32 per cent so far in 2026, compared with a 25 per cent decline in the Nifty IT index.</p>.<p>The company’s annualised AI revenue crossed $2.3 billion in the quarter ended March 31. Chandrasekaran said he expects 100 per cent of TCS revenue to include an AI component before the end of the decade.</p>.<p>AI tools have rapidly transformed workplaces across sectors ranging from Silicon Valley firms to media and IT companies, as businesses look to improve efficiency and keep pace with technological changes.</p><p>(<em><strong>With Inputs from Reuters</strong></em>)</p>