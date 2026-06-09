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No layoffs but 'day is not far when TCS will have half a million AI agents in workforce': Chairman N Chandrasekaran

India’s $315-billion IT industry has been facing concerns over the impact of AI on its traditional labour-intensive business model.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 10:04 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 10:04 IST
Tata GroupArtificial IntelligenceTCSN ChandrasekaranIT industryworkforcebusiness

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