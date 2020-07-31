Ambani calls for urgent policy steps to do away with 2G

No more Reliance 2G? | Mukesh Ambani calls for urgent policy steps to do away with the network

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 31 2020, 17:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2020, 17:04 ist
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday called for urgent policy measures to move away from 2G services, which started 25 years ago, and make it a "part of history".

On the silver jubilee of the 1st mobile phone call made in India, Ambani said that 2G era feature phones have kept around 30 crore subscribers away from basic internet services when both India and other countries are venturing into 5G era.

"I specifically refer to the fact that India still has 300 million mobile subscribers trapped in the 2G era, their feature phones keep them excluded even from the basic usage of the internet at a time when both India and the rest of the world are standing at the doorsteps of 5G telephony. I think necessary policy steps should be taken with utmost urgency to make 2G a part of history," Ambani said.

Earlier, Ambani had announced that RIL's telecom arm Jio will strive to make India free of 2G by migrating from feature phones to an affordable smartphone.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mukesh Ambani
Reliance
2G
Reliance Jio
Reliance Industries Ltd

What's Brewing

'Into the Wild' bus may land a home at Fairbanks museum

'Into the Wild' bus may land a home at Fairbanks museum

Art in a pandemic: Tokyo show tests if fans will come

Art in a pandemic: Tokyo show tests if fans will come

First dog to test Covid-19 positive in US dies: Report

First dog to test Covid-19 positive in US dies: Report

Aus unveils law forcing tech giants to pay for news

Aus unveils law forcing tech giants to pay for news

Planes, cars, oil, GDP... the Covid-19 bill comes due

Planes, cars, oil, GDP... the Covid-19 bill comes due

 