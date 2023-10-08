No petrol, diesel price hike likely despite crude oil price surge as elections loom: Moody's

"The three companies will have limited flexibility to pass on higher raw material costs by increasing the retail selling prices of petrol and diesel in the current fiscal year because of upcoming elections in May 2024."

The OMCs' marketing margins -- the difference between their net realized prices and international prices -- have already weakened significantly from the high levels seen in the quarter ended June 30, 2023 (1Q fiscal 2024). Marketing margins on diesel turned negative since August while margins on petrol have narrowed considerably over the same period as international prices increased.