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No plan to ban export of sugar to boost domestic supply: Govt

Sugar prices have remained stable and rates are unlikely to jump going forward because of sufficient domestic supply, he said.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 16:56 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 16:56 IST
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