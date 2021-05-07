No respite for consumers as petrol, diesel prices rise for fourth consecutive day

Petrol and diesel prices rose in the country rose for a fourth consecutive day as oil companies raised rates to pass on to consumers the increase in international oil prices.

In Delhi, petrol was hiked by 28 paise from Rs 90.99 to Rs 91.27, while diesel was hiked by 31 paise from Rs 81.42 to Rs 81.73.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the local incidence of taxation (VAT).

This is the third straight day of increase in petrol and diesel prices since state-owned fuel retailers ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision during the Assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

Prices of petrol climbed 27 paise in Mumbai to Rs 97.61 — the highest in the country — while the cost of diesel was 31 paise more at Rs 88.82.

