Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

No US deal until India gets competitive advantage: Minister Piyush Goyal

Speaking at an event in London, Goyal said, 'An FTA is basically about getting a comparative advantage over your competitors.'
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 02:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 June 2026, 02:19 IST
Business NewsIndiaPiyush Goyal

Follow us on :

Follow Us