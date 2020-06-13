Not in favour of reduction in MSP for crops: Nitin Gadkari

Not in favour of reduction in MSP for crops: Gadkari

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 13 2020, 20:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2020, 20:38 ist
Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways and MSME Nitin Gadkari. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said he is not in favour of a reduction in the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The minister of Road Transport & Highways and MSME said he has always stood and advocated looking for various ways and means to increase farmers' income, including through alternative usage of their crops like paddy/rice, wheat, sugarcane.

In an official statement, the minister went on to assert that he himself was present when increase in minimum support price was announced, hence there was no question of him standing for MSP reduction. 

Nitin Gadkari
MSP
Agriculture
farmers

