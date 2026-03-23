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Not only fuel, West Asia war risks pushing up prices of Coca‑Cola too

The war is ‌pushing up costs for materials from plastic bottles to caps, labels and cardboard boxes — with some packaged water manufacturers already raising prices.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 05:24 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 05:24 IST
World newsbusinessCoca ColaMiddle East

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