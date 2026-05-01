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'Not worried about remittances': RBI DG Poonam Gupta optimistic despite West Asia crisis

Gupta exuded confidence that inward remittances to India will not be impacted despite the West Asia crisis.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 15:50 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 15:50 IST
RBIReserve Bank of IndiaWest Asiabusinessremittances

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