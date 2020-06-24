Nothing should threaten safety of bank employees: FM

Nothing should threaten safety, dignity of bank employees: Nirmala Sitharaman on banker assault

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 24 2020, 12:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2020, 12:00 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credits: PTI Photo

A day after an assault on a female staff within bank premises in Surat, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said nothing should threaten the safety and dignity of bank employees and that she will closely follow the matter.

Taking to Twitter, Sitharaman said her office has spoken to Commissioner of Police, Surat City, R B Brahmbhatt, who has assured her that the accused constable shall be suspended immediately.

A short video went viral on Twitter on Tuesday which showed a person manhandling a female banker, following which #ShameSuratPolice started trending on the social media platform.

“Will be closely following this matter. I wish to assure that the safety of all members of staff in banks is of importance for us. Amid challenges, banks are extending all services to our people. Nothing should threaten their safety and dignity,” Sitharaman said.

She further said that she has spoken to Surat Collector Dhaval Patel on the incident. “Although currently on leave, he assured me that timely action will be taken on the FIR filed late night,” she said.

“My office spoke to the Commissioner of Police... He has assured us that he himself will visit the branch and assure the staff of their safety. Also, he assured that the accused constable shall be suspended immediately,” Sitharaman added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nirmala Sitharaman
Indian economy
Assault

What's Brewing

Japan's Covid-19 success now hampers search for cures

Japan's Covid-19 success now hampers search for cures

No dine-in, only takeaway at Vidyarthi Bhavan

No dine-in, only takeaway at Vidyarthi Bhavan

On eve of SSLC exam, chorus for putting it off grows

On eve of SSLC exam, chorus for putting it off grows

Fresh guidelines issued to check Covid in armed forces

Fresh guidelines issued to check Covid in armed forces

Covid-19: Macroeconomic indicators show an uptick

Covid-19: Macroeconomic indicators show an uptick

 