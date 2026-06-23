NOVA Control Tecnologix to invest Rs 100 crore in railway safety R&D

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>-based NOVA Control Tecnologix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of e2E Rail, plans to invest more than Rs 100 crore over the next few years in research and development of next-generation railway safety systems.</p><p>According to the company, the planned investment will be directed towards strengthening in-house <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/research-and-development">R&D </a>capabilities and developing indigenous deep-tech solutions across railway safety, signalling, cybersecurity and digital railway technologies.</p><p>“Railway safety is undergoing a fundamental transformation. While technologies such as KAVACH have significantly strengthened train protection capabilities, the increasing digitisation of signalling, train control and operational systems is creating a new imperative for the industry,” Sourajit Mukherjee, Director & CEO, e2E Rail & NOVA Control Technologix, said.</p>.Indian Railways’ new penalty rules are here — What every passenger must know.<p>“Cybersecurity can no longer be viewed as a standalone IT function. It must be treated as a critical safety layer that protects the integrity, reliability and resilience of railway operations. As railway networks become more connected and data-driven, the future lies in building resilient railway ecosystems where safety, signalling and cybersecurity work together as a unified framework,” he added.</p><p>As part of its growth plans, NOVA is also evaluating strategic partnerships and acquisition opportunities in areas such as railway technologies, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and other advanced engineering domains that can accelerate product development and innovation.</p><p>NOVA, in collaboration with Tata Elxsi, is currently working on integrating cybersecurity capabilities with railway signalling and safety systems to support the development of secure and resilient railway networks, the company said in a statement.</p>