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NOVA Control Tecnologix to invest Rs 100 crore in railway safety R&D

According to the company, the planned investment will be directed towards strengthening in-house R&D capabilities and developing indigenous deep-tech solutions.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 13:26 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 13:26 IST
India NewsIndian RailwaysBusiness NewsResearch and Development

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