November manufacturing PMI rises on strengthening demands

New Delhi: After slipping to an 8-month low in October, India’s manufacturing activity growth accelerated in November on the back of strengthening demand and low input costs, an industry survey by S&P Global showed on Friday.
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing increased to 56 in November from 55.5 recorded in October. A PMI print above 50 indicates growth in the sector while below 50 shows contraction. Manufacturing PMI has been above 50 for 29 months in a row.
“India’s manufacturing industry maintained its robust performance in November, with output regaining growth momentum. Firms’ ability to secure new business, both domestically and from abroad, remained central to the success of the sector,” said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
There was a substantial easing of price pressures during the month under review. The rate of cost inflation declined to a 40-month low. “Improved availability at suppliers amid subdued global demand for inputs led to a considerable retreat in cost pressures,” De Lima said.
Some concerns over prices increasing in the near-term were reflected in the data for business sentiment, but there was also a softer uptick in output charges amid a reduced inflationary environment, she added.
Manufacturing employment increased for the eighth successive month.
New work in the pipeline and a healthy demand environment spurred recruitment.
With total new sales rising, demand conditions remaining positive and input supply relatively improving, Indian manufacturers scaled up production volumes, S&P Global noted in the report based on responses from around 400 manufacturers from across the country.
Global economic slowdown is having its impact on Indian manufacturing. New export orders in November were the slowest since June. On the upside, companies signalled higher intakes of new business from Africa, Asia, Europe and the US.