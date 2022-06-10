Now, Amazon will let you try on shoes virtually

Tech giant Amazon announced that it is introducing an interactive mobile experience that allows customers to try on shoes virtually for iOS users in the US.
"Virtual Try-On for Shoes" provides customers a convenient way to visualise how a pair of shoes will look on themselves, creating more immersive experiences while shopping for fashion online.
"We are excited to introduce 'Virtual Try-On for Shoes,' so customers can try on thousands of styles from brands they know and love at their convenience, wherever they are," Muge Erdirik Dogan, president of Amazon Fashion, said in a statement.
"We look forward to listening and learning from customer feedback as we continue to enhance the experience and expand to more brands and styles," Dogan added.
After selecting a shoe, customers can tap the "Virtual Try-On" button below the product image and point the camera on their mobile device at their feet to see how the shoes look on them.
Customers can then move their feet to see how the shoes look from every angle.
Within the experience, customers can seamlessly change colours of the selected footwear by scrolling through the carousel of options without ever leaving the experience.
Customers can also take a photo of the virtual shoe they are trying on and share the photo with friends through social media.
