Now, Amazon will let you try on shoes virtually

Now, Amazon will let you try on shoes virtually

'Virtual Try-On for Shoes' provides customers a convenient way to visualise how a pair of shoes will look on themselves

IANS
IANS,
  • Jun 10 2022, 10:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2022, 10:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Tech giant Amazon announced that it is introducing an interactive mobile experience that allows customers to try on shoes virtually for iOS users in the US.

"Virtual Try-On for Shoes" provides customers a convenient way to visualise how a pair of shoes will look on themselves, creating more immersive experiences while shopping for fashion online.

"We are excited to introduce 'Virtual Try-On for Shoes,' so customers can try on thousands of styles from brands they know and love at their convenience, wherever they are," Muge Erdirik Dogan, president of Amazon Fashion, said in a statement.

"We look forward to listening and learning from customer feedback as we continue to enhance the experience and expand to more brands and styles," Dogan added.

After selecting a shoe, customers can tap the "Virtual Try-On" button below the product image and point the camera on their mobile device at their feet to see how the shoes look on them.

Customers can then move their feet to see how the shoes look from every angle.

Within the experience, customers can seamlessly change colours of the selected footwear by scrolling through the carousel of options without ever leaving the experience.

Customers can also take a photo of the virtual shoe they are trying on and share the photo with friends through social media.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amazon
Business News
United States

What's Brewing

Now, Amazon will let you try on shoes virtually

Now, Amazon will let you try on shoes virtually

Groom arrives with 51 tractors for wedding in Rajasthan

Groom arrives with 51 tractors for wedding in Rajasthan

7 B'luru restaurants that host fun activities

7 B'luru restaurants that host fun activities

IIT-M deploys its septic tank cleaning robots in TN

IIT-M deploys its septic tank cleaning robots in TN

Getting the pulse right for sustainable living

Getting the pulse right for sustainable living

Bengalurean’s book makes it to Bollywood

Bengalurean’s book makes it to Bollywood

Farmers taste sweet success with exotic fruits

Farmers taste sweet success with exotic fruits

NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs

NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs

Newborn girls to get bank account in northwest Delhi

Newborn girls to get bank account in northwest Delhi

Wimbledon announces record prize money of £40.3 mn

Wimbledon announces record prize money of £40.3 mn

 