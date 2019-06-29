Now GST return may be 2 SMS away

The filing of Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns is set to become easier for the small traders as the government is planning to introduce SMS filings for the traders with nil filers during a particular quarter.

"The nil filers -- the traders who have witnessed no transaction in the quarter -- they will file their returns by just one SMS," Sushil Kumar Modi, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and chairman of Empowered Group of Ministers (GoM) to address technical issues in the GST said.

A top GST official told DH that in case the trader has made no purchases and the sales during the quarter, (s)he can send an SMS from his or her registered mobile number and will receive a one time password (OTP) in return. The OTP is then supposed to be sent to the same number once again, in order to complete the filing process.

The government has been working on the revised GST return for quite a time now, and the prototype for the same is set to be launched on July 1, 2019 -- the second year anniversary of the GST launch. The government is expecting to launch the revised returns for traders over the turnover of Rs 5 crore from October 1 this year. For the small traders, the new returns would be launched by January 1, 2019.

The Goods and Services Tax Network had shared a prototype of the offline tool in May, 2019, an official statement said on Tuesday. The look and feel of the offline tool would be same as that of the online portal.

There are three main components to the new return – one main return (FORM GST RET-1)and two annexures (FORM GST ANX-1 and FORM GST ANX-2).

The GST Council has also decided to clear all online refunds by September this year, by bringing refunds under one single authority. Till now, the refund had been done by both states, as well as centre.