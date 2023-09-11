Now, UPI cash – at an ATM near you

This feature provides digital natives an alternative for easy access to cash by allowing any bank customer to withdraw cash from any bank ATM by scanning the QR code using any UPI application on mobile and authorising the transaction using UPI PIN. The most significant benefit of this enabled feature is that it allows a consumer to use their familiarity with UPI at an ATM, thereby providing ease and safety during cash withdrawals. It also creates a lower reliance on the need to enter a PIN or use physical debit cards to initiate cash withdrawals. It would reduce frauds such as card cloning, impersonation, and device tampering and negate the fear of card loss. It allows consumers to withdraw money even if they have lost their debit card or if their card issuance is delayed. This feature makes ATM transactions digital and highly secure by reducing card-based fraud. The deployment helps to combine the convenience of a digital transaction with the superior functionality of a physical infrastructure.