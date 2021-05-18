NPPA seeks to regulate prices of Remdesivir

As many patients across the country try to lay their hands on Remdesivir, a drug essential to treat severe coronavirus cases, the central government is trying to regulate its prices.

At a meeting recently, the pharma pricing body National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) decided to ask manufacturers to furnish pricing details of the drug along with the dosage, according to the minutes of the meeting.

Public health experts look at this as the first step in regulating the prices of the drug.

However, at the meeting, officials from the NPPA and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) came to a conclusion that there is no ceiling price for Remdesivir as it is a non-scheduled drug.

“The Authority deliberated upon the matter in detail. It was noted that Remdesivir is a non-scheduled drug and hence does not carry a ceiling price. Being a non-scheduled drug, manufacturers can launch different dosages under different brand names and MRP,” the minutes of the meeting stated.

At present, according to what companies have informed the NPPA, Cadila Healthcare’s Remdac is the cheapest available at Rs 899 per vial.

According to industry experts, one vial can be used for 10 doses.

In the same meeting, the NPPA fixed the price of another drug essential for Covid treatment called Dexamethasone tablets. Marketed by Cadila Healthcare, the NPPA has fixed the price of one Dexamethasone tablet at Rs 3.36.

Under normal circumstances, the NPPA fixes the prices of drugs that are part of Schedule 1 of the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO) and not non-scheduled drugs.

The authority went on to note that various pharma companies have voluntarily brought down the price of the Remdesivir. In Mid-April, seven companies that make Remdesivir brought down the prices after a meeting with the department of pharmaceuticals that deals with pharma pricing.