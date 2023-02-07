NSE lowers price band on two Adani firms

NSE lowers price band on two Adani firms

Stock exchanges set the circuit limits to prevent large movements in the price of stocks in a very short time.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 07 2023, 02:28 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2023, 02:28 ist
Gautam Adani. Credit: Reuters Photo

Indian bourse National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has revised the circuit limits of Adani Green Energy Ltd and Adani Transmission Ltd to 5 per cent, according to data on its website on Monday.

The NSE had revised the price bands of both companies to 10 per cent from 20 per cent last week.

Also Read | Allegations against Adani group: Chhattisgarh Cong protests in front of LIC, SBI offices

Adani Group
Hindenburg Adani report
Gautam Adani
Markets
NSE

