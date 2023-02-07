NSE lowers price band on two Adani firms

Indian bourse National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has revised the circuit limits of Adani Green Energy Ltd and Adani Transmission Ltd to 5 per cent, according to data on its website on Monday.
The NSE had revised the price bands of both companies to 10 per cent from 20 per cent last week.
Stock exchanges set the circuit limits to prevent large movements in the price of stocks in a very short time.
