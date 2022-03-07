NSE says key indexes have had glitches in updating

India's National Stock Exchange (NSE) said two key indices stopped updating "intermittently" on Monday—a glitch that came amid sharp drops in Indian shares after oil prices spiked on fears of a ban on Russian oil.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and Nifty's bank index were "intermittently not getting broadcasted," NSE said in a statement. "The exchange is working on resolving the issue and shall keep the members informed," the NSE said, adding that traders were still able to execute their orders normally.

The exchange did not provide any further details. NSE's rival BSE said in a separate statement it was operating normally. Several Twitter users on Monday complained about issues they were facing with tracking NSE prices.

Last year, the NSE suffered an outage that shut all trading on the exchange for nearly four hours while another technical glitch in 2017 shut the bourse for five hours.

