NSE warns against unregulated derivative products

The exchange said that investors falling prey to the promises of high or exorbitant returns by these trading platforms may eventually lose money

PTI
  • Aug 23 2021, 14:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2021, 15:11 ist
The binary option is a type of option with a fixed payout in which an investor predicts the outcome from two possible results. Credit: PTI File Photo

Leading stock exchange NSE has asked investors to refrain from investing in unregulated derivative products such as contracts for difference and binary options offered by internet-based trading platforms.

In a statement, the exchange said that investors falling prey to the promises of high or exorbitant returns by these trading platforms may eventually lose money heavily. Accordingly, investors have been advised to refrain from dealing or investing in such products, it added. The development came after the exchange noticed some unregulated platforms or websites offering to trade in certain unregulated derivative products called contracts for difference (CFD) or binary options.

CFD, in market parlance, refers to a contract between a buyer and a seller that stipulates that the buyer will pay the seller the difference between the current value of an asset and its value at contract time. It permits traders and investors a chance to profit from price movement without owning the underlying assets.

The binary option is a type of option with a fixed payout in which an investor predicts the outcome from two possible results. If the prediction is correct, the investor receives the agreed payout. If not, the investor loses the initial stake. It's called 'binary' because there can be only two outcomes -- win or lose.

