Number of unicorns in India declines for first time in four years: Report

The two top-valued Indian unicorns are ranked 83rd in the list globally, while Razorpay is at 94th position.

There were some additions in the list of unicorns like the artificial intelligence platform Krutrim, Hurun India's chief researcher Anas Rahman Junaid said.

However, the same year has seen 60 AI-focused startups from the US and 37 from China break into the unicorn club, he said.

Rahman said the overall drop in the number of Indian companies in the list of 1,453 unicorns is due to lack of investments into startups despite handsome gains on the equity indices.

He also added that a tendency to start a company outside the country among founders has also dented the prospects for India, pointing out that founders hailing from India started 109 unicorns outside of the country, compared to 67 within the country.

This led to the addition of 24 unicorns to take the overall number of companies valued at over USD 1 billion to 340 during the year.

The unicorn list was led by 2012-founded Bytedance, owner of Tiktok, with a valuation of USD 220 billion, and was followed by billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX at USD 180 billion and Microsoft-backed OpenAI worth USD 100 billion.