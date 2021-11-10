Nykaa shares make dream debut; list at over 79% premium

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 10 2021, 11:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2021, 11:50 ist
Falguni Nayar (C-L), managing director and CEO of Nykaa, an online marketplace for beauty and wellness products, along with her daughter Advaita (C-R) attends the company's IPO listing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange in Mumbai on November 10, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which runs online marketplace for beauty and wellness products Nykaa, listed with a huge premium of over 79 per cent against the issue price of Rs 1,125 on Wednesday.

The stock debuted at Rs 2,001, reflecting a jump of 77.86 per cent on the BSE. It then zoomed 89.24 per cent to Rs 2,129.

On NSE, it listed at Rs 2,018, a premium of 79.37 per cent.

Also read: Beauty startup Nykaa's IPO attracts bids of nearly $33 bn

The company's market valuation remained at Rs 97,754.06 crore on BSE.

The initial share-sale of FSN E-Commerce Ventures was subscribed 81.78 times earlier this month.

The Rs 5,352-crore IPO had a price range of Rs 1,085-1,125 per share.

The company has a diverse portfolio of beauty, personnel care and fashion products, including its owned manufactured brand products, under its two business verticals -- Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion.

