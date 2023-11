Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, Chairman of the Oberoi Group, passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 94.

PRS Oberoi, fondly known as 'Biki', was at the helm of India's third largest hospitality chain.

Awarded India's second-highest civilian honour, the Padma Vibushan, in 2008, Oberoi was recognized last year by the International Hospitality Institute as one of the '100 Most Powerful People in Global Hospitality'.

More to follow.