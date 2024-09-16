Odisha to emerge as Tata Steel's largest investment destination post Kalinganagar expansion

Bhubaneswar: Tata Steel on Monday said Odisha would emerge as the company’s single-largest investment destination after the phase-II expansion of its Kalinganagar plant from 3 million tonnes per annum to 8 mtpa.

The steel major has invested Rs 27,000 in phase-II of the Kalinganagar plant expansion, and the company is on the verge of commissioning its expanded capacity at the unit, it said in a release.

The ongoing expansion in Kalinganagar will play an important role in Tata Steel's ambition to achieve its target of 40 mtpa capacity in India by 2030, the company said.