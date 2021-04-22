Offered not-for-profit price for Covid-19 vaccine; to supply through govt contracts in India: Pfizer

Pfizer, which is currently in talks with Centre for the supply of its Covid-19 vaccine, may only restrict its sales to the government and not to private hospitals.

The company also said that during the pandemic phase, it will supply the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 mRNA vaccine only through government contracts.

As stated earlier, during this pandemic phase, Pfizer will prioritise supporting governments in their immunisation programmes and supply the Covid-19 vaccine only through government contracts based on agreements with respective government authorities and following regulatory authorisation or approvals, stated Pfizer.

"Pfizer remains committed to continuing our engagement with the Government towards making the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine available for use in the government's immunization programme in the country", a Pfizer spokesperson said in an email response to PTI.

"For India, Pfizer has offered a not-for-profit price for its vaccine for the government immunization programme," Pfizer said. The company, however, did not reveal the 'not-for-profit' price that it has suggested to the government.

"... in all our agreements Pfizer has adopted a distinct pricing structure for high, middle, and low/lower-middle-income countries consistent with our commitment to work towards equitable and affordable access for our Covid-19 vaccine for people around the world," the statement said.

The company is committed to work for equitable and affordable access for its vaccine across the world, it added.

The American drug giant, whose vaccine is being developed with BioNTech, is in line for bringing its vaccine to India as the country is advancing its immunisation programme at the back of a vaccine shortage.

Pfizer is yet to conduct local trials or bridging studies in India but may yet be shortlisted after the government said it would fast-track emergency approvals on internationally developed vaccines earlier this month.

On Wednesday, the Serum Institute of India fixed its price for the Covishield vaccine, developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca and Oxford University, at Rs 400 to state governments and Rs 600 to private hospitals. This comes as a big development as SII had supplied its vaccines to the central government at Rs 200 earlier and Rs 150 subsequently.

Allowing private hospitals to procure and distribute vaccines has drawn flak from several in the Opposition who believe this will led to profiteering by private players. It may also leave state governments in a fix because even at Rs 400, the price is very high, specially since many states have already promised free vaccines to all.

The Union government on Monday announced that everyone above 18 years of age would be eligible to get vaccinated against Covid-19 from May 1 as it liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the vaccine doses directly from manufacturers.

Under the third phase of the national vaccination drive commencing next month, the vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 per cent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to the central government and would be free to supply the remaining 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open markets.

