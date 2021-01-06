Ogilvy ad pulled after face of their healthy oil Sourav Ganguly suffers heart attack

By P R Sanjai

A series of advertisements, created by Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide Inc. to promote a healthy cooking oil, has been halted after the cricket icon endorsing the product suffered a heart attack.

Adani Wilmar Ltd., controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani, has pulled the plug on its rice-bran oil campaigns featuring Sourav Ganguly, former captain of the Indian cricket team, after some social media users trolled the oil brand over his ill-health. Ganguly, 48, underwent a coronary angioplasty on Saturday and is recovering now.

“We have only taken a temporary break in our TV commercial till we again sit with Sourav and take things forward,” Angshu Mallick, Adani Wilmar’s deputy chief executive officer, said in an email Wednesday, adding that Ganguly will continue being their brand ambassador. “This is a very unfortunate incident and can happen with anyone.”

Several factors inflict heart ailments including diet and hereditary issues, Mallick said. An email seeking comments from Ogilvy & Mather’s local unit wasn’t immediately answered.

Ganguly is currently heading the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the apex body overseeing the game in the country.

The Adani group pulled the ad probably to quieten the noise on social media for now, according to Harish Bijoor, a Bengaluru-based independent brand consultant.

Adani Wilmar sells a large range of edible oils extracted from soybeans, sunflowers, mustard , peanuts and rice bran, as well as Basmati rice and lentils, according to its website.