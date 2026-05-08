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Oil companies bleed Rs 30,000 crore as fuel prices held steady despite global energy shock

The special additional excise duty on petrol was cut to Rs 3 per litre from Rs 13, while excise duty on diesel was reduced to zero from Rs 10 per litre.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 10:07 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 10:07 IST
Business NewsWest AsiaOil price

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