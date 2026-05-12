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Oil companies face up to Rs 1 lakh crore quarterly loss if fuel prices stay unchanged: Hardeep Singh Puri

'We have no supply-side problems,' Puri said, emphasising that India entered the West Asia crisis with sufficient crude oil and LPG inventories.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 13:13 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 13:13 IST
Business NewsHardeep Singh PuriOil

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