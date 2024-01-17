Oil companies likely to cut petrol, diesel prices by Rs 5-10 next month

People, familiar with the matter, told the publication, "Due to higher marketing margin on sale of fuels, the three OMCs (oil marketing companies) posted significant net profit in Q1 and Q2 (of FY2023-24) and the trend will continue in Q3."

They added, "After the results by the end of this month, they may consider reducing petrol and diesel rates between Rs 5 and Rs 10 a litre, keeping some cushion for future spike in international oil prices. A decision will be taken by the companies in consultations with their stakeholders."

The combined net profit of the three companies in the first half of 2023-24 was Rs 57,091.87 crore, which saw a profit jump of over 4,917 per cent from Rs 1,137.89 for FY 2022-23.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) had announced that it would declare its Q3 results on January 27.