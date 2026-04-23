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Oil companies losing Rs 20 on petrol, Rs 100 on diesel but no plans to raise prices: Govt

The government also imposed a tax on fuel export so as to "motivate" refiners to prioritise domestic sales, said West Asia, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in MoPNG.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 12:51 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 12:51 IST
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