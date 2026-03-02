Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Oil could top USD 100 as Strait of Hormuz closure halts flows

Global oil prices rose after at least three ships were attacked near the Strait of Hormuz.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 09:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 09:25 IST
Business NewsCrude OilForexOPEC+Middle EastUSDIran oilForex trade

Follow us on :

Follow Us