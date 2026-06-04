Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Oil falls as Lebanon and Israel agree on a ceasefire

The International Energy Agency warned that global oil inventories could hit critical levels ahead of peak summer demand if stock draws continue at their current pace.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 07:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 June 2026, 07:57 IST
World newsOil pricesWest Asiabusiness

Follow us on :

Follow Us