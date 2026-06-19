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Oil falls as supply moves through Strait of Hormuz after Iran war pact

Analysts expect the deal to release more than ⁠85 million barrels ‌of oil stranded in the Middle East Gulf into global markets.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 07:01 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 07:01 IST
Business NewsIranOilwarOil TankersStrait of Hormuz

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