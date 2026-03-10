Menu
Oil falls over 6% as Trump predicts Middle East de-escalation

Brent futures fell 6.51 dollars, or 6.6 per cent, to 92.45 dollars a barrel at 0018 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 6.12 dollars, or 6.5 per cent, to 88.65 dollars.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 04:02 IST
Published 10 March 2026, 04:02 IST
