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Oil falls to pre-war levels, no change in petrol and diesel prices

Brent crude, the international benchmark, dropped to about USD 72-73 a barrel, while US crude fell below USD 70 a barrel.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 13:01 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 13:01 IST
IranOil pricesBrent crudebusiness

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