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Oil firms incurring loss of Rs 18/litre on diesel, Rs 14 on petrol: ICRA

LPG under-recoveries may widen to Rs 80,000 crore in FY27.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 10:21 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 10:21 IST
Business NewsfueldieselPetrolWest AsiaIcra

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