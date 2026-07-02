Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Oil firms suffered Rs 74,781 crore loss on fuel sales amid West Asia crisis, says Hardeep Singh Puri

International crude oil prices have come down but companies are still processing crude they bought at the height of the West Asia crisis, Puri told reporters.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 11:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 July 2026, 11:34 IST
Business NewsHardeep Singh PuriWest Asia

Follow us on :

Follow Us