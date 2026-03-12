Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Oil jumps 6% as Iran escalates attacks on Gulf shipping

Middle East Gulf countries have cut total ⁠oil production by at ‌least 10 million barrels per day.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 10:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 10:19 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranCrude Oil

Follow us on :

Follow Us