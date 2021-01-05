Oil little changed as investors await OPEC+ decision

Oil little changed as investors await OPEC+ decision

Fuel demand concerns lingered on amid new Covid-19 lockdowns

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 05 2021, 08:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2021, 08:38 ist
Brent crude futures for March rose 8 cents, or 0.2%, to $51.17 a barrel by 0206 GMT. Credit: Reuters

Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday after OPEC and allied producers, including Russia, continued deadlocked talks on February output while fuel demand concerns lingered on amid new Covid-19 lockdowns.

Brent crude futures for March rose 8 cents, or 0.2%, to $51.17 a barrel by 0206 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for February was at $47.74 a barrel, up 12 cents, or 0.3%.

Both contracts fell more than 1% on Monday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, failed to agree on February's oil output levels.

Saudi Arabia argued against pumping more because of new lockdowns while Russia led calls for higher production, citing recovering demand.

OPEC+ will resume talks on Tuesday.

"OPEC+ drama is of course steering the latest oil price downgrade, but the heavier hand is likely the still unknown impact of the new strain on economic activity and travel - both factors that warrant a belated mini-price correction after the winter holidays," said Louise Dickson, oil markets analyst at Rystad Energy.

Rising tensions in the Middle East supported oil prices.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps on Monday seized a South Korean-flagged tanker in Gulf waters and detained its crew amid tensions between Tehran and Seoul over Iranian funds frozen in South Korean banks due to U.S. sanctions.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Oil
Brent
Crude
OPEC
Russia
WTI

What's Brewing

Can 4 seconds of exercise make a difference?

Can 4 seconds of exercise make a difference?

DH Toon | Vaccine risk factor: Political side effects

DH Toon | Vaccine risk factor: Political side effects

14-year-old boy dies in bee attack

14-year-old boy dies in bee attack

2020 was 8th warmest year since 1901: IMD

2020 was 8th warmest year since 1901: IMD

Does coconut oil deserve its health halo?

Does coconut oil deserve its health halo?

 