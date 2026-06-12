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Oil marketing companies surge as crude drops sharply

The stock of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd jumped 6.30 per cent, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd surged 5.54 per cent and Indian Oil Corporation climbed 4.91 per cent on the BSE.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 16:20 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 16:20 IST
Business NewsOilCrude

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