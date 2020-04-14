Oil output cuts at 15 mn-20 mn bpd in May-June: Russia

Oil output cuts at 15 mn-20 mn bpd in May-June: Russia

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Apr 14 2020, 04:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 04:48 ist
A police officer approaches two women walking on Red Square in downtown Moscow on April 13, 2020, during a strict lockdown in Russia to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Credit: AFP Photo

Combined oil output cuts under a global agreement between leading oil producers, including Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United States could total 15 million-20 million barrels per day in May-June, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

Speaking to Rossiya-1 TV channel he also said that he has met heads of domestic oil producers who supported the global deal on oil output cuts.

