Oil price rise to have multi-layer impact: Crisil

<p>New Delhi: A sustained energy price will have a multi-layered impact on India’s economic growth, with manufacturing and construction being among the most vulnerable sectors, Crisil said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>According to the rating agency, around 40% of costs in manufacturing, mining and construction are linked to energy and related inputs, making them particularly sensitive to sustained price increases.</p>.<p>The sectors, which are directly hit include land transport, mining, chemicals, and plastics.</p>.Stock markets extend rally to 4th day as easing crude oil prices fuel buying.<p>“The combination of direct and indirect cost pressures is expected to moderate growth and strain producer margins,” Crisil said in note.</p>.<p>According to Crisil, India’s <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/gdp">GDP growth</a> is likely to slow to 6.6% in the current financial year from 7.7% in the previous year. It noted that the growth could be even lower than 6.6%. “Risks skewed to the downside amid broadening cost pressures across the economy,” it said.</p>.<p>Although crude oil prices have eased since the announcement of a memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran on June 15, it remains above $70 per barrel average of fiscal 2026.</p>.<p>Even if the agreement is formalised, S&P Global expects only a gradual recovery of energy flows through the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a>, given lingering operational hurdles and potential risk aversion. This could keep some pressure on energy prices in the rest of the fiscal, it said.</p>.<p>Crude and petroleum products account for a significantly higher share of production costs (8.4%) compared with natural gas (1%), making oil price shocks more dominant and broad-based.</p>.<p>On the agriculture sector, it said the challenges are on two key fronts – fertiliser availability and diesel price.</p>.<p>Fertiliser subsidy covers nearly 24% of agriculture’s input costs. So far, the government is actively facilitating fertiliser imports and prioritising gas supply for domestic fertiliser production. However, given the surge in the cost of imports and production, fertiliser availability in the upcoming agricultural seasons could see some challenges, it said.</p>.<p>“The sector’s dependence on petroleum products (especially diesel) is significantly high at 9% of its input costs. This could add to farmers’ costs this fiscal, especially as the expected below-normal monsoon increases the need for the use of machines for irrigation,” it added.</p>.<p>Producers are likely to face squeezing margins as it will be difficult to fully pass on such a sharp rise in cost pressures. This, in turn, will impact GDP growth this fiscal, the rating agency noted. </p>