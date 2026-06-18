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Oil price rise to have multi-layer impact: Crisil

The sectors, which are directly hit include land transport, mining, chemicals, and plastics.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 22:25 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 22:25 IST
Business NewsOil pricesStrait of Hormuz

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