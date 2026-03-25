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Oil prices drop on prospect of Middle East ceasefire easing supply disruption

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the US was making ⁠progress in negotiating an end to the war with Iran.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 04:26 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 04:26 IST
World newsUnited StatesBusiness NewsIranCrude OilOil pricesStrait of Hormuz

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