Oil prices fall 1% on Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks, US inflation concerns

Beijing: Oil prices fell in early Asian trading on Monday, erasing gains from Friday as Israel-Hamas peace talks in Cairo eased fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East and US inflation data further dimmed the prospects of interest rate cuts anytime soon.

Brent crude futures fell by as much as $1, or 1.1 per cent to $88.50 a barrel before ticking back up to $88.55 at 0149 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were down 84 cents, or 1 per cent, at $83.01 a barrel.

Stepped-up efforts to mediate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas moderated geopolitical tensions and contributed to the weak opening on Monday, IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said. A Hamas delegation will visit Cairo on Monday for peace talks, a Hamas official told Reuters.

Israel's foreign minister said on Saturday a planned incursion into Rafah, where more than one million displaced Palestinians are sheltering, could be put off in the event of a deal that involves the release of Israeli hostages.

A White House spokesperson said Israel had agreed to listen to US concerns about the humanitarian effects of the potential invasion.