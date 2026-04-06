<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oil-prices">Oil prices</a> opened higher on Monday after the Easter holiday weekend as the US-Israeli war with Iran continues to disrupt global oil supply.</p>.<p>Brent crude futures rose $2.4, or 2.2%, to $111.43 a barrel by 2215 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained $3, or 2.7%, to trade at $114.57 per barrel.</p>.Brent tops $109 as Trump vows to ‘hit Iran extremely hard’.<p>US President Donald Trump on Sunday ratcheted up pressure on Iran, threatening in an expletive-laden Easter Sunday social media post to target Iran's power plants and bridges on Tuesday if the strategic Strait of Hormuz is not reopened.</p>