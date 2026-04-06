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Oil prices open higher as West Asia conflict continues to disrupt supply

Brent crude ​futures ⁠rose $2.4, or 2.2%, to $111.43 a barrel by 2215 GMT.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 01:24 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 01:24 IST
Business NewsOil pricesWest AsiabusinessMiddle East

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