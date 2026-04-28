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Oil prices rise 1% as no end to Iran war stand-off seems in sight

Iranian sources disclosed on Monday that Tehran's proposal avoided addressing its nuclear program until hostilities cease and Gulf shipping ​disputes are resolved.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 05:19 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 05:19 IST
World newsBusiness NewsIranEconomyOil

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