Oil prices surge 3% on reports of Israeli strikes on Iran

Oil prices jumped $3 a barrel on Friday in reaction to reports that Israeli missiles had struck a site in Iran, sparking concerns that Middle East oil supply could be disrupted.

The benchmark contracts surged more than $3 then eased slightly. At 0200 GMT, Brent futures were up $2.63, or 3 per cent, to $89.74 a barrel. The most active U.S. West Texas Intermediate contract climbed $2.56, or 3.1 per cent, to $84.66 per barrel.

US news outlet ABC News cited a US official as saying that Israeli missiles had hit a site in Iran.

Iran's Fars news agency said explosions were heard at an airport in the Iranian city of Isafahan but the cause was not immediately known. Several flights were diverted over Iranian airspace, CNN reported.

"If these reports turn out to be true, fears over further escalation will only grow, as well as concerns that we are potentially moving closer towards a situation where oil supply risks lead to actual supply disruptions," Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING, said in a note.