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Oil rises as fears of ship attacks and seizures persist

Brent crude oil ​futures rose 60 cents, or 0.57 per cent, to $106.32 a barrel.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 03:13 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 03:13 IST
World newsCrude OilStrait of Hormuz

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